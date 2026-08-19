أَمۡ
نَجۡعَلُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
كَٱلۡمُفۡسِدِينَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
أَمۡ
نَجۡعَلُ
ٱلۡمُتَّقِينَ
كَٱلۡفُجَّارِ
٢٨
Traiterons-Nous ceux qui croient et accomplissent les bonnes œuvres comme ceux qui commettent du désordre sur terre ? ou traiterons-Nous les pieux comme les pervers ?
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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