Se connecter
Se connecter
Sélectionner la langue

Al-Insan 76:8 ويطعمون الطعام على حبه مسكينا ويتيما واسيرا ٨

Page 579 · Juz 29

وَيُطۡعِمُونَ
ٱلطَّعَامَ
عَلَىٰ
حُبِّهِۦ
مِسۡكِينٗا
وَيَتِيمٗا
وَأَسِيرًا
٨
et offrent la nourriture, malgré son amour 1, au pauvre, à l’orphelin et au prisonnier,
Lire la suite

Lisez le Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous

Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains, iron collars and Sa`ir. Sa`ir is the flame and fire of the Hell. This is as Allah says,

إِذِ الاٌّغْلَـلُ فِى أَعْنَـقِهِمْ والسَّلَـسِلُ يُسْحَبُونَ

The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous

Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains,

Plus de Tafsirs
Notes placeholders