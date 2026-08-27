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Al-Insan 76:5 ان الابرار يشربون من كاس كان مزاجها كافورا ٥

Page 578 · Juz 29

إِنَّ
ٱلۡأَبۡرَارَ
يَشۡرَبُونَ
مِن
كَأۡسٖ
كَانَ
مِزَاجُهَا
كَافُورًا
٥
Les vertueux boiront d’une coupe dont le mélange sera de camphre,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous

Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains, iron collars and Sa`ir. Sa`ir is the flame and fire of the Hell. This is as Allah says,

إِذِ الاٌّغْلَـلُ فِى أَعْنَـقِهِمْ والسَّلَـسِلُ يُسْحَبُونَ

The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous

Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains,

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