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Al-Insan 76:6 عينا يشرب بها عباد الله يفجرونها تفجيرا ٦

Page 579 · Juz 29

عَيۡنٗا
يَشۡرَبُ
بِهَا
عِبَادُ
ٱللَّهِ
يُفَجِّرُونَهَا
تَفۡجِيرٗا
٦
d’une source de laquelle boiront les serviteurs d’Allah et ils la feront jaillir en abondance 1.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous

Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains, iron collars and Sa`ir. Sa`ir is the flame and fire of the Hell. This is as Allah says,

إِذِ الاٌّغْلَـلُ فِى أَعْنَـقِهِمْ والسَّلَـسِلُ يُسْحَبُونَ

The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous

Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains,

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