نَّحۡنُ
خَلَقۡنَٰهُمۡ
وَشَدَدۡنَآ
أَسۡرَهُمۡۖ
وَإِذَا
شِئۡنَا
بَدَّلۡنَآ
أَمۡثَٰلَهُمۡ
تَبۡدِيلًا
٢٨
C’est Nous qui les avons créés et avons fortifié leur constitution. Quand Nous voulons, cependant, Nous les remplaçons [facilement] par leurs semblables.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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فَاصْبِرْ لِحُكْمِ رَبِّكَ
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