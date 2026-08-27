إِنَّ
هَٰٓؤُلَآءِ
يُحِبُّونَ
ٱلۡعَاجِلَةَ
وَيَذَرُونَ
وَرَآءَهُمۡ
يَوۡمٗا
ثَقِيلٗا
٢٧
Ces gens-là aiment [la vie] éphémère (la vie sur terre) et laissent derrière eux un jour bien lourd [le jour du Jugement].
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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