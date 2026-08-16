An-Naml 27:65 قل لا يعلم من في السماوات والارض الغيب الا الله وما يشعرون ايان يبعثون ٦٥
Page 383 · Juz 20
قُل
لَّا
يَعۡلَمُ
مَن
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ٱلۡغَيۡبَ
إِلَّا
ٱللَّهُۚ
وَمَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
أَيَّانَ
يُبۡعَثُونَ
٦٥
Dis : "Nul de ceux qui sont dans les cieux et sur la Terre ne connaît l’Inconnaissable, à part Allah." Et ils ne savent pas quand ils seront ressuscités !
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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