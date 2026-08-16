An-Naml 27:61 امن جعل الارض قرارا وجعل خلالها انهارا وجعل لها رواسي وجعل بين البحرين حاجزا االاه مع الله بل اكثرهم لا يعلمون ٦١
Page 382 · Juz 20
أَمَّن
جَعَلَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
قَرَارٗا
وَجَعَلَ
خِلَٰلَهَآ
أَنۡهَٰرٗا
وَجَعَلَ
لَهَا
رَوَٰسِيَ
وَجَعَلَ
بَيۡنَ
ٱلۡبَحۡرَيۡنِ
حَاجِزًاۗ
أَءِلَٰهٞ
مَّعَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
بَلۡ
أَكۡثَرُهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٦١
N’est-ce pas Lui qui a établi la Terre comme lieu de séjour, placé des rivières à travers elle, lui a assigné des montagnes fermes et établi une séparation entre les deux mers . - Y a-t-il donc une divinité avec Allah ? Non, mais la plupart d’entre eux ne savent pas. 1
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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