An-Naml 27:62 امن يجيب المضطر اذا دعاه ويكشف السوء ويجعلكم خلفاء الارض االاه مع الله قليلا ما تذكرون ٦٢
Page 382 · Juz 20
أَمَّن
يُجِيبُ
ٱلۡمُضۡطَرَّ
إِذَا
دَعَاهُ
وَيَكۡشِفُ
ٱلسُّوٓءَ
وَيَجۡعَلُكُمۡ
خُلَفَآءَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِۗ
أَءِلَٰهٞ
مَّعَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
قَلِيلٗا
مَّا
تَذَكَّرُونَ
٦٢
N’est-ce pas Lui qui répond à l'homme en détresse quand il L’invoque, et qui enlève le mal, et qui vous fait succéder sur la Terre, génération après génération. - Y a-t-il donc une divinité avec Allah? C’est rare que vous vous rappeliez !
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Plus de Tafsirs
وَإِذَا مَسَّكُمُ الْضُّرُّ فِى الْبَحْرِ ضَلَّ مَن تَدْعُونَ إِلاَ إِيَّاهُ
(And when harm touches you upon the sea, those that you call upon vanish from you except Him) (17:67),
ثُمَّ إِذَا مَسَّكُمُ الضُّرُّ فَإِلَيْهِ تَجْـَرُونَ
(Then, when harm touches you, unto Him you cry aloud for help) (16:53…
وَإِذَا مَسَّكُمُ الْضُّرُّ فِى الْبَحْرِ ضَلَّ مَن تَدْعُونَ إِلاَ إِيَّاهُ
(And when harm touches you upon the sea, those that you call upon vanish f…