Taha 20:98 انما الاهكم الله الذي لا الاه الا هو وسع كل شيء علما ٩٨
صفحه ۳۱۸ · جزء ۱۶
إِنَّمَآ
إِلَٰهُكُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلَّذِي
لَآ
إِلَٰهَ
إِلَّا
هُوَۚ
وَسِعَ
كُلَّ
شَيۡءٍ
عِلۡمٗا
٩٨
معبود شما تنها الله است که جز او هیچ معبودی نیست؛ و علم او همه چیز را فرا گرفته است».
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
How As-Samiri made the Calf
Musa said to As-Samiri, "What caused you to do what you did What presented such an idea to you causing you to do this" Muhammad bin Ishaq reported from Ibn `Abbas that he said, "As-Samiri was a man from the people of Bajarma, a people who worshipped cows. He still had the…
How As-Samiri made the Calf
Musa said to As-Samiri, "What caused you to do what you did What presented such an idea to you causing you to do this" Muha…