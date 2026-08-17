وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

An-Naml 27:87 ويوم ينفخ في الصور ففزع من في السماوات ومن في الارض الا من شاء الله وكل اتوه داخرين ٨٧

صفحه ۳۸۴ · جزء ۲۰

وَيَوۡمَ
يُنفَخُ
فِي
ٱلصُّورِ
فَفَزِعَ
مَن
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَمَن
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
إِلَّا
مَن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُۚ
وَكُلٌّ
أَتَوۡهُ
دَٰخِرِينَ
٨٧
و (به یاد آور) روزی را که در صور دمیده می‌شود، پس (تمام) کسانی‌که در آسمان‌ها و زمین هستند وحشت کنند (و بترسند) جز کسی‌که الله بخواهد، و همگی با خواری (و ذلت) به پیشگاه او (تعالی) بیایند.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Terrors of the Day of Resurrection, the Rewards for Good Deeds and the Punishments for Evil Deed

Allah tells us about the terrors of the Day when the Sur will be blown. The Sur, as described in the Hadith, is,

«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»

(a horn which is blown into.) According to the Hadith about the Su

The Terrors of the Day of Resurrection, the Rewards for Good Deeds and the Punishments for Evil Deed

Allah tells us about the terrors of the Day when t

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders