An-Naml 27:87 ويوم ينفخ في الصور ففزع من في السماوات ومن في الارض الا من شاء الله وكل اتوه داخرين ٨٧
صفحه ۳۸۴ · جزء ۲۰
وَيَوۡمَ
يُنفَخُ
فِي
ٱلصُّورِ
فَفَزِعَ
مَن
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَمَن
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
إِلَّا
مَن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُۚ
وَكُلٌّ
أَتَوۡهُ
دَٰخِرِينَ
٨٧
و (به یاد آور) روزی را که در صور دمیده میشود، پس (تمام) کسانیکه در آسمانها و زمین هستند وحشت کنند (و بترسند) جز کسیکه الله بخواهد، و همگی با خواری (و ذلت) به پیشگاه او (تعالی) بیایند.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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