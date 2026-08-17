وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

An-Naml 27:88 وترى الجبال تحسبها جامدة وهي تمر مر السحاب صنع الله الذي اتقن كل شيء انه خبير بما تفعلون ٨٨

صفحه ۳۸۴ · جزء ۲۰

وَتَرَى
ٱلۡجِبَالَ
تَحۡسَبُهَا
جَامِدَةٗ
وَهِيَ
تَمُرُّ
مَرَّ
ٱلسَّحَابِۚ
صُنۡعَ
ٱللَّهِ
ٱلَّذِيٓ
أَتۡقَنَ
كُلَّ
شَيۡءٍۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
خَبِيرُۢ
بِمَا
تَفۡعَلُونَ
٨٨
و کوه‌ها را می‌بینی، (و) آن‌ها را جامد (و بی‌حرکت) پنداری، در حالی‌که مانند حرکت ابر‌ها در حرکت هستند (این) صنع (و آفرینش) اللهِ است که هر چیزی را محکم (و استوار) ساخته است، بی‌گمان او از آنچه انجام می‌دهید؛ با خبر است.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

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«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»

(a horn which is blown into.) According to the Hadith about the Su

The Terrors of the Day of Resurrection, the Rewards for Good Deeds and the Punishments for Evil Deed

Allah tells us about the terrors of the Day when t

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders