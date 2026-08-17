An-Naml 27:88 وترى الجبال تحسبها جامدة وهي تمر مر السحاب صنع الله الذي اتقن كل شيء انه خبير بما تفعلون ٨٨
صفحه ۳۸۴ · جزء ۲۰
وَتَرَى
ٱلۡجِبَالَ
تَحۡسَبُهَا
جَامِدَةٗ
وَهِيَ
تَمُرُّ
مَرَّ
ٱلسَّحَابِۚ
صُنۡعَ
ٱللَّهِ
ٱلَّذِيٓ
أَتۡقَنَ
كُلَّ
شَيۡءٍۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
خَبِيرُۢ
بِمَا
تَفۡعَلُونَ
٨٨
و کوهها را میبینی، (و) آنها را جامد (و بیحرکت) پنداری، در حالیکه مانند حرکت ابرها در حرکت هستند (این) صنع (و آفرینش) اللهِ است که هر چیزی را محکم (و استوار) ساخته است، بیگمان او از آنچه انجام میدهید؛ با خبر است.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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