وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

An-Naml 27:90 ومن جاء بالسيية فكبت وجوههم في النار هل تجزون الا ما كنتم تعملون ٩٠

صفحه ۳۸۵ · جزء ۲۰

وَمَن
جَآءَ
بِٱلسَّيِّئَةِ
فَكُبَّتۡ
وُجُوهُهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلنَّارِ
هَلۡ
تُجۡزَوۡنَ
إِلَّا
مَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٩٠
و هر کس که بدی آورد، پس چهره‌های‌شان در آتش نگونسار شود، (و به آن‌ها گفته می‌شود:) آیا جزایی جز آنچه می‌کردید به شما داده می‌شود؟
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Terrors of the Day of Resurrection, the Rewards for Good Deeds and the Punishments for Evil Deed

Allah tells us about the terrors of the Day when the Sur will be blown. The Sur, as described in the Hadith, is,

«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»

(a horn which is blown into.) According to the Hadith about the Su

The Terrors of the Day of Resurrection, the Rewards for Good Deeds and the Punishments for Evil Deed

Allah tells us about the terrors of the Day when t

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders