An-Naml 27:90 ومن جاء بالسيية فكبت وجوههم في النار هل تجزون الا ما كنتم تعملون ٩٠
صفحه ۳۸۵ · جزء ۲۰
وَمَن
جَآءَ
بِٱلسَّيِّئَةِ
فَكُبَّتۡ
وُجُوهُهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلنَّارِ
هَلۡ
تُجۡزَوۡنَ
إِلَّا
مَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٩٠
و هر کس که بدی آورد، پس چهرههایشان در آتش نگونسار شود، (و به آنها گفته میشود:) آیا جزایی جز آنچه میکردید به شما داده میشود؟
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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