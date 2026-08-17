وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

An-Naml 27:89 من جاء بالحسنة فله خير منها وهم من فزع يوميذ امنون ٨٩

صفحه ۳۸۵ · جزء ۲۰

مَن
جَآءَ
بِٱلۡحَسَنَةِ
فَلَهُۥ
خَيۡرٞ
مِّنۡهَا
وَهُم
مِّن
فَزَعٖ
يَوۡمَئِذٍ
ءَامِنُونَ
٨٩
هر کس‌که نیکی آورد، پس (پاداشی) بهتر از آن خواهد داشت، و آنان از وحشت آن روز در امان هستند.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Terrors of the Day of Resurrection, the Rewards for Good Deeds and the Punishments for Evil Deed

Allah tells us about the terrors of the Day when the Sur will be blown. The Sur, as described in the Hadith, is,

«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»

(a horn which is blown into.) According to the Hadith about the Su

The Terrors of the Day of Resurrection, the Rewards for Good Deeds and the Punishments for Evil Deed

Allah tells us about the terrors of the Day when t

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders