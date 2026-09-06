Yúsuf 12:36 ودخل معه السجن فتيان قال احدهما اني اراني اعصر خمرا وقال الاخر اني اراني احمل فوق راسي خبزا تاكل الطير منه نبينا بتاويله انا نراك من المحسنين ٣٦
Página 239 · Juz 12
وَدَخَلَ
مَعَهُ
ٱلسِّجۡنَ
فَتَيَانِۖ
قَالَ
أَحَدُهُمَآ
إِنِّيٓ
أَرَىٰنِيٓ
أَعۡصِرُ
خَمۡرٗاۖ
وَقَالَ
ٱلۡأٓخَرُ
إِنِّيٓ
أَرَىٰنِيٓ
أَحۡمِلُ
فَوۡقَ
رَأۡسِي
خُبۡزٗا
تَأۡكُلُ
ٱلطَّيۡرُ
مِنۡهُۖ
نَبِّئۡنَا
بِتَأۡوِيلِهِۦٓۖ
إِنَّا
نَرَىٰكَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٣٦
Junto con él fueron encarcelados otros dos jóvenes. Dijo uno de ellos: “Me vi en un sueño prensando vino”. Y dijo el otro: “Yo me vi llevando pan sobre la cabeza, del cual comían los pájaros. Háblanos sobre su interpretación, porque nos pareces un hombre virtuoso”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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