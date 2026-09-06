Yúsuf 12:41 يا صاحبي السجن اما احدكما فيسقي ربه خمرا واما الاخر فيصلب فتاكل الطير من راسه قضي الامر الذي فيه تستفتيان ٤١
Página 240 · Juz 12
يَٰصَٰحِبَيِ
ٱلسِّجۡنِ
أَمَّآ
أَحَدُكُمَا
فَيَسۡقِي
رَبَّهُۥ
خَمۡرٗاۖ
وَأَمَّا
ٱلۡأٓخَرُ
فَيُصۡلَبُ
فَتَأۡكُلُ
ٱلطَّيۡرُ
مِن
رَّأۡسِهِۦۚ
قُضِيَ
ٱلۡأَمۡرُ
ٱلَّذِي
فِيهِ
تَسۡتَفۡتِيَانِ
٤١
¡Compañeros de cárcel! [La interpretación de sus sueños es que] uno servirá vino [de nuevo] al rey; mientras que el otro será crucificado y los pájaros comerán de su cabeza. El asunto sobre el que me han consultado ya ha sido decretado”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Interpretation of the Dreams
Yusuf said,
يصَاحِبَىِ السِّجْنِ أَمَّآ أَحَدُكُمَا فَيَسْقِى رَبَّهُ خَمْرًا
(O two companions of the prison! As for one of you, he will pour out wine for his master to drink;) to the man who saw in a dream that he was pressing wine. He did not direct this speech at h…
The Interpretation of the Dreams
Yusuf said,
يصَاحِبَىِ السِّجْنِ أَمَّآ أَحَدُكُمَا فَيَسْقِى رَبَّهُ خَمْرًا
(O two companions of the prison! As for o…