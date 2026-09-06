Yúsuf 12:39 يا صاحبي السجن اارباب متفرقون خير ام الله الواحد القهار ٣٩
Página 240 · Juz 12
يَٰصَٰحِبَيِ
ٱلسِّجۡنِ
ءَأَرۡبَابٞ
مُّتَفَرِّقُونَ
خَيۡرٌ
أَمِ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡوَٰحِدُ
ٱلۡقَهَّارُ
٣٩
¡Compañeros de cárcel! ¿Qué es más razonable? ¿Creer en muchos ídolos o creer en Dios, el Único, el Victorioso?
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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ءَأَرْبَابٌ مُّتَّفَرِّقُونَ خَيْرٌ أَمِ اللَّهُ الْوَاحِدُ الْقَهَّارُ
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