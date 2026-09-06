Yúsuf 12:40 ما تعبدون من دونه الا اسماء سميتموها انتم واباوكم ما انزل الله بها من سلطان ان الحكم الا لله امر الا تعبدوا الا اياه ذالك الدين القيم ولاكن اكثر الناس لا يعلمون ٤٠
Página 240 · Juz 12
مَا
تَعۡبُدُونَ
مِن
دُونِهِۦٓ
إِلَّآ
أَسۡمَآءٗ
سَمَّيۡتُمُوهَآ
أَنتُمۡ
وَءَابَآؤُكُم
مَّآ
أَنزَلَ
ٱللَّهُ
بِهَا
مِن
سُلۡطَٰنٍۚ
إِنِ
ٱلۡحُكۡمُ
إِلَّا
لِلَّهِ
أَمَرَ
أَلَّا
تَعۡبُدُوٓاْ
إِلَّآ
إِيَّاهُۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
ٱلدِّينُ
ٱلۡقَيِّمُ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٤٠
Los [ídolos] que adoran en lugar de Dios, no son sino nombres que ustedes y sus padres han elegido [para algunas piedras y estatuas], siendo que Dios no les reveló nada al respecto. El juicio solo pertenece a Dios, Quien ordenó que no adoren a nada ni nadie excepto a Él; esa es la religión verdadera, pero la mayoría de la gente lo ignora.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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ءَأَرْبَابٌ مُّتَّفَرِّقُونَ خَيْرٌ أَمِ اللَّهُ الْوَاحِدُ الْقَهَّارُ
(Are many different lords (gods) better or Allah, the One, the Irresistible) to…