Yúsuf 12:38 واتبعت ملة ابايي ابراهيم واسحاق ويعقوب ما كان لنا ان نشرك بالله من شيء ذالك من فضل الله علينا وعلى الناس ولاكن اكثر الناس لا يشكرون ٣٨
Página 240 · Juz 12
وَٱتَّبَعۡتُ
مِلَّةَ
ءَابَآءِيٓ
إِبۡرَٰهِيمَ
وَإِسۡحَٰقَ
وَيَعۡقُوبَۚ
مَا
كَانَ
لَنَآ
أَن
نُّشۡرِكَ
بِٱللَّهِ
مِن
شَيۡءٖۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
مِن
فَضۡلِ
ٱللَّهِ
عَلَيۡنَا
وَعَلَى
ٱلنَّاسِ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَا
يَشۡكُرُونَ
٣٨
Yo sigo la religión de mis ancestros, Abraham, Isaac y Jacob. Nosotros no asociamos ningún copartícipe a Dios. Esto es una gracia de Dios para nosotros y para todo aquel que siga la guía, pero la mayoría de la gente no lo agradece.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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