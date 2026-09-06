Yúsuf 12:42 وقال للذي ظن انه ناج منهما اذكرني عند ربك فانساه الشيطان ذكر ربه فلبث في السجن بضع سنين ٤٢
Página 240 · Juz 12
وَقَالَ
لِلَّذِي
ظَنَّ
أَنَّهُۥ
نَاجٖ
مِّنۡهُمَا
ٱذۡكُرۡنِي
عِندَ
رَبِّكَ
فَأَنسَىٰهُ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
ذِكۡرَ
رَبِّهِۦ
فَلَبِثَ
فِي
ٱلسِّجۡنِ
بِضۡعَ
سِنِينَ
٤٢
Le dijo [José] a quien supo que quedaría en libertad: “Menciona mi caso ante el rey[1]”. Pero el demonio le hizo olvidar que lo mencionara ante su amo, por lo que [José] permaneció en la cárcel varios años más. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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