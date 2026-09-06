Yúsuf 12:35 ثم بدا لهم من بعد ما راوا الايات ليسجننه حتى حين ٣٥
Página 239 · Juz 12
ثُمَّ
بَدَا
لَهُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مَا
رَأَوُاْ
ٱلۡأٓيَٰتِ
لَيَسۡجُنُنَّهُۥ
حَتَّىٰ
حِينٖ
٣٥
Luego, a pesar de las pruebas de su inocencia, optaron por encarcelarlo temporalmente [para evitar los rumores].
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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