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Yúsuf 12:35 ثم بدا لهم من بعد ما راوا الايات ليسجننه حتى حين ٣٥

Página 239 · Juz 12

ثُمَّ
بَدَا
لَهُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مَا
رَأَوُاْ
ٱلۡأٓيَٰتِ
لَيَسۡجُنُنَّهُۥ
حَتَّىٰ
حِينٖ
٣٥
Luego, a pesar de las pruebas de su inocencia, optaron por encarcelarlo temporalmente [para evitar los rumores].
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf is imprisoned without Justification

Allah says, `Then it occurred to them that it would be in their interest to imprison Yusuf for a time, even after they were convinced of his innocence and saw the proofs of his truth, honesty and chastity.' It appears, and Allah knows best, that they imprison

Yusuf is imprisoned without Justification

Allah says, `Then it occurred to them that it would be in their interest to imprison Yusuf for a time, even a

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