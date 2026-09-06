Yúsuf 12:33 قال رب السجن احب الي مما يدعونني اليه والا تصرف عني كيدهن اصب اليهن واكن من الجاهلين ٣٣
Página 239 · Juz 12
قَالَ
رَبِّ
ٱلسِّجۡنُ
أَحَبُّ
إِلَيَّ
مِمَّا
يَدۡعُونَنِيٓ
إِلَيۡهِۖ
وَإِلَّا
تَصۡرِفۡ
عَنِّي
كَيۡدَهُنَّ
أَصۡبُ
إِلَيۡهِنَّ
وَأَكُن
مِّنَ
ٱلۡجَٰهِلِينَ
٣٣
Dijo [José]: “¡Señor mío! Prefiero la cárcel a caer en lo que éstas mujeres me proponen; pero si no apartas de mí su acoso, cederé a sus encantos y cometeré una estupidez”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spread in the city, that is, Egypt, and people talked about it,
وَقَالَ نِسْوَةٌ فِى الْمَدِينَةِ
(And women in the city said...), such as women of chiefs…
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spr…