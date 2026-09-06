Yúsuf 12:31 فلما سمعت بمكرهن ارسلت اليهن واعتدت لهن متكا واتت كل واحدة منهن سكينا وقالت اخرج عليهن فلما راينه اكبرنه وقطعن ايديهن وقلن حاش لله ما هاذا بشرا ان هاذا الا ملك كريم ٣١
Página 239 · Juz 12
فَلَمَّا
سَمِعَتۡ
بِمَكۡرِهِنَّ
أَرۡسَلَتۡ
إِلَيۡهِنَّ
وَأَعۡتَدَتۡ
لَهُنَّ
مُتَّكَـٔٗا
وَءَاتَتۡ
كُلَّ
وَٰحِدَةٖ
مِّنۡهُنَّ
سِكِّينٗا
وَقَالَتِ
ٱخۡرُجۡ
عَلَيۡهِنَّۖ
فَلَمَّا
رَأَيۡنَهُۥٓ
أَكۡبَرۡنَهُۥ
وَقَطَّعۡنَ
أَيۡدِيَهُنَّ
وَقُلۡنَ
حَٰشَ
لِلَّهِ
مَا
هَٰذَا
بَشَرًا
إِنۡ
هَٰذَآ
إِلَّا
مَلَكٞ
كَرِيمٞ
٣١
Cuando [la mujer del gobernador] se enteró de sus habladurías las invitó [a su casa], les preparó un banquete y dio a cada una de ellas un cuchillo [para cortar la comida]. Entonces le dijo [a José]: “Preséntate ante ellas”. Cuando lo vieron quedaron tan asombradas [por su belleza] que se cortaron la mano [por la distracción], y dijeron: “¡Dios Santo! No es un ser humano, es un ángel hermoso”[1]. 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
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وَقَالَ نِسْوَةٌ فِى الْمَدِينَةِ
(And women in the city said...), such as women of chiefs…
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spr…