Yúsuf 12:34 فاستجاب له ربه فصرف عنه كيدهن انه هو السميع العليم ٣٤
Página 239 · Juz 12
فَٱسۡتَجَابَ
لَهُۥ
رَبُّهُۥ
فَصَرَفَ
عَنۡهُ
كَيۡدَهُنَّۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلسَّمِيعُ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
٣٤
Pero su Señor respondió a su súplica y apartó de él sus artimañas; Él todo lo oye, todo lo sabe.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
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