Yúsuf 12:32 قالت فذالكن الذي لمتنني فيه ولقد راودته عن نفسه فاستعصم ولين لم يفعل ما امره ليسجنن وليكونا من الصاغرين ٣٢
Página 239 · Juz 12
قَالَتۡ
فَذَٰلِكُنَّ
ٱلَّذِي
لُمۡتُنَّنِي
فِيهِۖ
وَلَقَدۡ
رَٰوَدتُّهُۥ
عَن
نَّفۡسِهِۦ
فَٱسۡتَعۡصَمَۖ
وَلَئِن
لَّمۡ
يَفۡعَلۡ
مَآ
ءَامُرُهُۥ
لَيُسۡجَنَنَّ
وَلَيَكُونٗا
مِّنَ
ٱلصَّٰغِرِينَ
٣٢
[Dijo ella:] “Éste es por quien me censuraban. Yo quise seducirlo, pero se mantuvo casto. Si no hace lo que le pido, ordenaré que lo encarcelen y terminará siendo humillado”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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وَقَالَ نِسْوَةٌ فِى الْمَدِينَةِ
(And women in the city said...), such as women of chiefs…
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spr…