Tá-Há 20:89 افلا يرون الا يرجع اليهم قولا ولا يملك لهم ضرا ولا نفعا ٨٩
Página 318 · Juz 16
أَفَلَا
يَرَوۡنَ
أَلَّا
يَرۡجِعُ
إِلَيۡهِمۡ
قَوۡلٗا
وَلَا
يَمۡلِكُ
لَهُمۡ
ضَرّٗا
وَلَا
نَفۡعٗا
٨٩
¿Acaso no vieron que no podía hablarles, y no podía dañarlos ni beneficiarlos?
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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