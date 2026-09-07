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Tá-Há 20:89 افلا يرون الا يرجع اليهم قولا ولا يملك لهم ضرا ولا نفعا ٨٩

Página 318 · Juz 16

أَفَلَا
يَرَوۡنَ
أَلَّا
يَرۡجِعُ
إِلَيۡهِمۡ
قَوۡلٗا
وَلَا
يَمۡلِكُ
لَهُمۡ
ضَرّٗا
وَلَا
نَفۡعٗا
٨٩
¿Acaso no vieron que no podía hablarles, y no podía dañarlos ni beneficiarlos?
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa goes to the Appointment with Allah and the Children of Israel succumb to worship the Calf

Allah relates what happened when Musa traveled with the Children of Israel after Fir`awn's destruction.

فَأَتَوْاْ عَلَى قَوْمٍ يَعْكُفُونَ عَلَى أَصْنَامٍ لَّهُمْ قَالُواْ يَمُوسَى اجْعَلْ لَّنَآ إِلَـهًا ك

Musa goes to the Appointment with Allah and the Children of Israel succumb to worship the Calf

Allah relates what happened when Musa traveled with the

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