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Tá-Há 20:85 قال فانا قد فتنا قومك من بعدك واضلهم السامري ٨٥

Página 317 · Juz 16

قَالَ
فَإِنَّا
قَدۡ
فَتَنَّا
قَوۡمَكَ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِكَ
وَأَضَلَّهُمُ
ٱلسَّامِرِيُّ
٨٥
Dijo [Dios]: “He puesto a prueba a tu pueblo después que los dejaste, y el samaritano[1] los extravió”. 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa goes to the Appointment with Allah and the Children of Israel succumb to worship the Calf

Allah relates what happened when Musa traveled with the Children of Israel after Fir`awn's destruction.

فَأَتَوْاْ عَلَى قَوْمٍ يَعْكُفُونَ عَلَى أَصْنَامٍ لَّهُمْ قَالُواْ يَمُوسَى اجْعَلْ لَّنَآ إِلَـهًا ك

Musa goes to the Appointment with Allah and the Children of Israel succumb to worship the Calf

Allah relates what happened when Musa traveled with the

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