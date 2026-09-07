Tá-Há 20:85 قال فانا قد فتنا قومك من بعدك واضلهم السامري ٨٥
Página 317 · Juz 16
قَالَ
فَإِنَّا
قَدۡ
فَتَنَّا
قَوۡمَكَ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِكَ
وَأَضَلَّهُمُ
ٱلسَّامِرِيُّ
٨٥
Dijo [Dios]: “He puesto a prueba a tu pueblo después que los dejaste, y el samaritano[1] los extravió”. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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