Tá-Há 20:88 فاخرج لهم عجلا جسدا له خوار فقالوا هاذا الاهكم والاه موسى فنسي ٨٨
Página 318 · Juz 16
فَأَخۡرَجَ
لَهُمۡ
عِجۡلٗا
جَسَدٗا
لَّهُۥ
خُوَارٞ
فَقَالُواْ
هَٰذَآ
إِلَٰهُكُمۡ
وَإِلَٰهُ
مُوسَىٰ
فَنَسِيَ
٨٨
y fundió las joyas dándoles la forma de un becerro que emitía un sonido como un mugido[1], y entonces exclamaron [el samaritano y sus seguidores]: ‘Esta es nuestra divinidad y la de Moisés, pero Moisés la ha olvidado’”. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
Musa goes to the Appointment with Allah and the Children of Israel succumb to worship the Calf
Allah relates what happened when Musa traveled with the Children of Israel after Fir`awn's destruction.
فَأَتَوْاْ عَلَى قَوْمٍ يَعْكُفُونَ عَلَى أَصْنَامٍ لَّهُمْ قَالُواْ يَمُوسَى اجْعَلْ لَّنَآ إِلَـهًا ك…
Musa goes to the Appointment with Allah and the Children of Israel succumb to worship the Calf
Allah relates what happened when Musa traveled with the…