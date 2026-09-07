Tá-Há 20:87 قالوا ما اخلفنا موعدك بملكنا ولاكنا حملنا اوزارا من زينة القوم فقذفناها فكذالك القى السامري ٨٧
Página 317 · Juz 16
قَالُواْ
مَآ
أَخۡلَفۡنَا
مَوۡعِدَكَ
بِمَلۡكِنَا
وَلَٰكِنَّا
حُمِّلۡنَآ
أَوۡزَارٗا
مِّن
زِينَةِ
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
فَقَذَفۡنَٰهَا
فَكَذَٰلِكَ
أَلۡقَى
ٱلسَّامِرِيُّ
٨٧
Dijeron: “No quebrantamos la promesa que te hicimos intencionalmente, sino que cuando arrojamos al fuego las joyas del pueblo [del Faraón] que teníamos en nuestro poder, el samaritano también las arrojó,
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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