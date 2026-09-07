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Tá-Há 20:87 قالوا ما اخلفنا موعدك بملكنا ولاكنا حملنا اوزارا من زينة القوم فقذفناها فكذالك القى السامري ٨٧

Página 317 · Juz 16

قَالُواْ
مَآ
أَخۡلَفۡنَا
مَوۡعِدَكَ
بِمَلۡكِنَا
وَلَٰكِنَّا
حُمِّلۡنَآ
أَوۡزَارٗا
مِّن
زِينَةِ
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
فَقَذَفۡنَٰهَا
فَكَذَٰلِكَ
أَلۡقَى
ٱلسَّامِرِيُّ
٨٧
Dijeron: “No quebrantamos la promesa que te hicimos intencionalmente, sino que cuando arrojamos al fuego las joyas del pueblo [del Faraón] que teníamos en nuestro poder, el samaritano también las arrojó,
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Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa goes to the Appointment with Allah and the Children of Israel succumb to worship the Calf

Allah relates what happened when Musa traveled with the Children of Israel after Fir`awn's destruction.

فَأَتَوْاْ عَلَى قَوْمٍ يَعْكُفُونَ عَلَى أَصْنَامٍ لَّهُمْ قَالُواْ يَمُوسَى اجْعَلْ لَّنَآ إِلَـهًا ك

Musa goes to the Appointment with Allah and the Children of Israel succumb to worship the Calf

Allah relates what happened when Musa traveled with the

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