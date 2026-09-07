Tá-Há 20:84 قال هم اولاء على اثري وعجلت اليك رب لترضى ٨٤
Página 317 · Juz 16
قَالَ
هُمۡ
أُوْلَآءِ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَثَرِي
وَعَجِلۡتُ
إِلَيۡكَ
رَبِّ
لِتَرۡضَىٰ
٨٤
Dijo: “Ellos vienen detrás mío; solo me adelanté para complacerte, ¡Señor mío!”
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Musa goes to the Appointment with Allah and the Children of Israel succumb to worship the Calf
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