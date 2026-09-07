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Tá-Há 20:84 قال هم اولاء على اثري وعجلت اليك رب لترضى ٨٤

Página 317 · Juz 16

قَالَ
هُمۡ
أُوْلَآءِ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَثَرِي
وَعَجِلۡتُ
إِلَيۡكَ
رَبِّ
لِتَرۡضَىٰ
٨٤
Dijo: “Ellos vienen detrás mío; solo me adelanté para complacerte, ¡Señor mío!”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa goes to the Appointment with Allah and the Children of Israel succumb to worship the Calf

Allah relates what happened when Musa traveled with the Children of Israel after Fir`awn's destruction.

فَأَتَوْاْ عَلَى قَوْمٍ يَعْكُفُونَ عَلَى أَصْنَامٍ لَّهُمْ قَالُواْ يَمُوسَى اجْعَلْ لَّنَآ إِلَـهًا ك

Musa goes to the Appointment with Allah and the Children of Israel succumb to worship the Calf

Allah relates what happened when Musa traveled with the

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