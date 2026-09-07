Tá-Há 20:86 فرجع موسى الى قومه غضبان اسفا قال يا قوم الم يعدكم ربكم وعدا حسنا افطال عليكم العهد ام اردتم ان يحل عليكم غضب من ربكم فاخلفتم موعدي ٨٦
Página 317 · Juz 16
فَرَجَعَ
مُوسَىٰٓ
إِلَىٰ
قَوۡمِهِۦ
غَضۡبَٰنَ
أَسِفٗاۚ
قَالَ
يَٰقَوۡمِ
أَلَمۡ
يَعِدۡكُمۡ
رَبُّكُمۡ
وَعۡدًا
حَسَنًاۚ
أَفَطَالَ
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡعَهۡدُ
أَمۡ
أَرَدتُّمۡ
أَن
يَحِلَّ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
غَضَبٞ
مِّن
رَّبِّكُمۡ
فَأَخۡلَفۡتُم
مَّوۡعِدِي
٨٦
Cuando Moisés regresó ante su pueblo enojado y avergonzado, les dijo: “¡Oh, pueblo mío! ¿Acaso su Señor no les ha hecho una promesa hermosa? ¿Acaso les parece que me ausenté por mucho tiempo? ¿Acaso quieren que la ira de su Señor se desate sobre ustedes, y por ello quebrantaron la promesa que me hicieron?”
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Musa goes to the Appointment with Allah and the Children of Israel succumb to worship the Calf
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