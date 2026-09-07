Tá-Há 20:90 ولقد قال لهم هارون من قبل يا قوم انما فتنتم به وان ربكم الرحمان فاتبعوني واطيعوا امري ٩٠
Página 318 · Juz 16
وَلَقَدۡ
قَالَ
لَهُمۡ
هَٰرُونُ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
يَٰقَوۡمِ
إِنَّمَا
فُتِنتُم
بِهِۦۖ
وَإِنَّ
رَبَّكُمُ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنُ
فَٱتَّبِعُونِي
وَأَطِيعُوٓاْ
أَمۡرِي
٩٠
Pero antes [que regresara Moisés] Aarón les había advertido: “¡Oh, pueblo mío! Se los está poniendo a prueba con eso. Su verdadero Señor es el Compasivo, síganme y obedezcan mis órdenes”[1]. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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