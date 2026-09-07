Tá-Há 20:96 قال بصرت بما لم يبصروا به فقبضت قبضة من اثر الرسول فنبذتها وكذالك سولت لي نفسي ٩٦
Página 318 · Juz 16
قَالَ
بَصُرۡتُ
بِمَا
لَمۡ
يَبۡصُرُواْ
بِهِۦ
فَقَبَضۡتُ
قَبۡضَةٗ
مِّنۡ
أَثَرِ
ٱلرَّسُولِ
فَنَبَذۡتُهَا
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
سَوَّلَتۡ
لِي
نَفۡسِي
٩٦
Dijo: “Vi algo que ellos no pudieron ver. Entonces tomé un puñado de tierra de las huellas que dejó el mensajero[1] y lo arrojé [sobre las joyas cuando se fundían]. Así me lo sugirió mi alma”. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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