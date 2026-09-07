Tá-Há 20:92 قال يا هارون ما منعك اذ رايتهم ضلوا ٩٢
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قَالَ
يَٰهَٰرُونُ
مَا
مَنَعَكَ
إِذۡ
رَأَيۡتَهُمۡ
ضَلُّوٓاْ
٩٢
Dijo [Moisés]: “¡Oh, Aarón! ¿Qué te impidió, cuando viste que se desviaban,
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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