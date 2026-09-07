Tá-Há 20:94 قال يا ابن ام لا تاخذ بلحيتي ولا براسي اني خشيت ان تقول فرقت بين بني اسراييل ولم ترقب قولي ٩٤
Página 318 · Juz 16
قَالَ
يَبۡنَؤُمَّ
لَا
تَأۡخُذۡ
بِلِحۡيَتِي
وَلَا
بِرَأۡسِيٓۖ
إِنِّي
خَشِيتُ
أَن
تَقُولَ
فَرَّقۡتَ
بَيۡنَ
بَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
وَلَمۡ
تَرۡقُبۡ
قَوۡلِي
٩٤
Dijo [Aarón]: “¡Oh, hermano mío! No me recrimines agarrándome por la barba y la cabeza. Tuve miedo de que [si los dejaba para salir a buscarte] me dijeras: ‘Lo que has hecho es causar la discordia y la división entre los Hijos de Israel [al haberte ausentado], y no has cumplido con lo que te ordené’”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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