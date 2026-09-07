Tá-Há 20:128 افلم يهد لهم كم اهلكنا قبلهم من القرون يمشون في مساكنهم ان في ذالك لايات لاولي النهى ١٢٨
Página 321 · Juz 16
أَفَلَمۡ
يَهۡدِ
لَهُمۡ
كَمۡ
أَهۡلَكۡنَا
قَبۡلَهُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡقُرُونِ
يَمۡشُونَ
فِي
مَسَٰكِنِهِمۡۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّأُوْلِي
ٱلنُّهَىٰ
١٢٨
¿Acaso no se les ha evidenciado [a quienes rechazan este Mensaje] cuántas civilizaciones destruí, cuando pasan junto a sus ruinas? En ello hay signos para los dotados de entendimiento.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
Many Nations were destroyed and in Them is a Lesson
Allah, the Exalted, says,
أَفَلَمْ يَهْدِ
(Is it not a guidance for them...) This is addressed to those who reject what the Prophet came to them with: `We destroyed those who denied the Messengers from the previous nations before them. They showed ope…
Many Nations were destroyed and in Them is a Lesson
Allah, the Exalted, says,
أَفَلَمْ يَهْدِ
(Is it not a guidance for them...) This is addressed to tho…