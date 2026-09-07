Tá-Há 20:129 ولولا كلمة سبقت من ربك لكان لزاما واجل مسمى ١٢٩
Página 321 · Juz 16
وَلَوۡلَا
كَلِمَةٞ
سَبَقَتۡ
مِن
رَّبِّكَ
لَكَانَ
لِزَامٗا
وَأَجَلٞ
مُّسَمّٗى
١٢٩
De no ser porque tu Señor ha decretado [retrasarles el castigo hasta el Día del Juicio a quienes te desmientan] y ha prefijado para cada ser su plazo [de vida durante la cual puede arrepentirse], ya los habría aniquilado.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Many Nations were destroyed and in Them is a Lesson
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أَفَلَمْ يَهْدِ
(Is it not a guidance for them...) This is addressed to those who reject what the Prophet came to them with: `We destroyed those who denied the Messengers from the previous nations before them. They showed ope…
Many Nations were destroyed and in Them is a Lesson
Allah, the Exalted, says,
أَفَلَمْ يَهْدِ
(Is it not a guidance for them...) This is addressed to tho…