Tá-Há 20:132 وامر اهلك بالصلاة واصطبر عليها لا نسالك رزقا نحن نرزقك والعاقبة للتقوى ١٣٢
Página 321 · Juz 16
وَأۡمُرۡ
أَهۡلَكَ
بِٱلصَّلَوٰةِ
وَٱصۡطَبِرۡ
عَلَيۡهَاۖ
لَا
نَسۡـَٔلُكَ
رِزۡقٗاۖ
نَّحۡنُ
نَرۡزُقُكَۗ
وَٱلۡعَٰقِبَةُ
لِلتَّقۡوَىٰ
١٣٢
Ordena a tu familia practicar la oración prescrita y sé constante en su cumplimiento. Que el trabajo en búsqueda del sustento no te haga descuidar el cumplimiento de lo que Dios ha prescrito, porque soy Yo quien los sustento. La bienaventuranza es para los piadosos.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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