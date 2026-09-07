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Tá-Há 20:130 فاصبر على ما يقولون وسبح بحمد ربك قبل طلوع الشمس وقبل غروبها ومن اناء الليل فسبح واطراف النهار لعلك ترضى ١٣٠

Página 321 · Juz 16

فَٱصۡبِرۡ
عَلَىٰ
مَا
يَقُولُونَ
وَسَبِّحۡ
بِحَمۡدِ
رَبِّكَ
قَبۡلَ
طُلُوعِ
ٱلشَّمۡسِ
وَقَبۡلَ
غُرُوبِهَاۖ
وَمِنۡ
ءَانَآيِٕ
ٱلَّيۡلِ
فَسَبِّحۡ
وَأَطۡرَافَ
ٱلنَّهَارِ
لَعَلَّكَ
تَرۡضَىٰ
١٣٠
Ten paciencia ante sus injurias, y glorifica con alabanzas a tu Señor antes de la salida del Sol y antes del ocaso, durante la noche y durante los extremos del día, para que así [Dios te retribuya con una gran recompensa y] quedes complacido.
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Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Many Nations were destroyed and in Them is a Lesson

Allah, the Exalted, says,

أَفَلَمْ يَهْدِ

(Is it not a guidance for them...) This is addressed to those who reject what the Prophet came to them with: `We destroyed those who denied the Messengers from the previous nations before them. They showed ope

Many Nations were destroyed and in Them is a Lesson

Allah, the Exalted, says,

أَفَلَمْ يَهْدِ

(Is it not a guidance for them...) This is addressed to tho

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