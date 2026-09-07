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Tá-Há 20:131 ولا تمدن عينيك الى ما متعنا به ازواجا منهم زهرة الحياة الدنيا لنفتنهم فيه ورزق ربك خير وابقى ١٣١

Página 321 · Juz 16

وَلَا
تَمُدَّنَّ
عَيۡنَيۡكَ
إِلَىٰ
مَا
مَتَّعۡنَا
بِهِۦٓ
أَزۡوَٰجٗا
مِّنۡهُمۡ
زَهۡرَةَ
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةِ
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
لِنَفۡتِنَهُمۡ
فِيهِۚ
وَرِزۡقُ
رَبِّكَ
خَيۡرٞ
وَأَبۡقَىٰ
١٣١
No codicies [¡Oh, Mujámmad!] aquello conque he agraciado a algunos de los ricos [de los incrédulos], pues son solo placeres de esta vida mundanal con los que los ponemos a prueba. La recompensa que tu Señor tiene reservada es mejor y más duradera.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Do not look at the Enjoyment of the Wealthy, be patient in the worship of Allah

Allah, the Exalted, says to His Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, "Do not look at what these people of luxury and their likes and peers have of nice comforts. For verily, it is only short-lived splendor and a feeble bounty, which We ar

Do not look at the Enjoyment of the Wealthy, be patient in the worship of Allah

Allah, the Exalted, says to His Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, "Do not look at wha

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