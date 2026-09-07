Tá-Há 20:131 ولا تمدن عينيك الى ما متعنا به ازواجا منهم زهرة الحياة الدنيا لنفتنهم فيه ورزق ربك خير وابقى ١٣١
Página 321 · Juz 16
وَلَا
تَمُدَّنَّ
عَيۡنَيۡكَ
إِلَىٰ
مَا
مَتَّعۡنَا
بِهِۦٓ
أَزۡوَٰجٗا
مِّنۡهُمۡ
زَهۡرَةَ
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةِ
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
لِنَفۡتِنَهُمۡ
فِيهِۚ
وَرِزۡقُ
رَبِّكَ
خَيۡرٞ
وَأَبۡقَىٰ
١٣١
No codicies [¡Oh, Mujámmad!] aquello conque he agraciado a algunos de los ricos [de los incrédulos], pues son solo placeres de esta vida mundanal con los que los ponemos a prueba. La recompensa que tu Señor tiene reservada es mejor y más duradera.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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