Tá-Há 20:133 وقالوا لولا ياتينا باية من ربه اولم تاتهم بينة ما في الصحف الاولى ١٣٣
Página 321 · Juz 16
وَقَالُواْ
لَوۡلَا
يَأۡتِينَا
بِـَٔايَةٖ
مِّن
رَّبِّهِۦٓۚ
أَوَلَمۡ
تَأۡتِهِم
بَيِّنَةُ
مَا
فِي
ٱلصُّحُفِ
ٱلۡأُولَىٰ
١٣٣
[Los que rechazan el Mensaje] dicen: “¿Por qué no nos muestra un milagro de su Señor [que compruebe su profecía]?” Pero si ya les han llegado pruebas evidentes en los primeros Libros revelados[1]. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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