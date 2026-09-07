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Tá-Há 20:133 وقالوا لولا ياتينا باية من ربه اولم تاتهم بينة ما في الصحف الاولى ١٣٣

Página 321 · Juz 16

وَقَالُواْ
لَوۡلَا
يَأۡتِينَا
بِـَٔايَةٖ
مِّن
رَّبِّهِۦٓۚ
أَوَلَمۡ
تَأۡتِهِم
بَيِّنَةُ
مَا
فِي
ٱلصُّحُفِ
ٱلۡأُولَىٰ
١٣٣
[Los que rechazan el Mensaje] dicen: “¿Por qué no nos muestra un milagro de su Señor [que compruebe su profecía]?” Pero si ya les han llegado pruebas evidentes en los primeros Libros revelados[1]. 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Do not look at the Enjoyment of the Wealthy, be patient in the worship of Allah

Allah, the Exalted, says to His Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, "Do not look at what these people of luxury and their likes and peers have of nice comforts. For verily, it is only short-lived splendor and a feeble bounty, which We ar

Do not look at the Enjoyment of the Wealthy, be patient in the worship of Allah

Allah, the Exalted, says to His Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, "Do not look at wha

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