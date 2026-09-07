Tá-Há 20:134 ولو انا اهلكناهم بعذاب من قبله لقالوا ربنا لولا ارسلت الينا رسولا فنتبع اياتك من قبل ان نذل ونخزى ١٣٤
Página 321 · Juz 16
وَلَوۡ
أَنَّآ
أَهۡلَكۡنَٰهُم
بِعَذَابٖ
مِّن
قَبۡلِهِۦ
لَقَالُواْ
رَبَّنَا
لَوۡلَآ
أَرۡسَلۡتَ
إِلَيۡنَا
رَسُولٗا
فَنَتَّبِعَ
ءَايَٰتِكَ
مِن
قَبۡلِ
أَن
نَّذِلَّ
وَنَخۡزَىٰ
١٣٤
Y si hubiera decretado destruirlos con un castigo antes de la llegada de Mi Mensajero, habrían dicho: “¡Señor nuestro! Si nos hubieras enviado un Mensajero habríamos seguido Tu Mensaje antes de ser humillados [con el castigo] y desdichados para siempre”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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