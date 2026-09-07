Tá-Há 20:135 قل كل متربص فتربصوا فستعلمون من اصحاب الصراط السوي ومن اهتدى ١٣٥
Página 321 · Juz 16
قُلۡ
كُلّٞ
مُّتَرَبِّصٞ
فَتَرَبَّصُواْۖ
فَسَتَعۡلَمُونَ
مَنۡ
أَصۡحَٰبُ
ٱلصِّرَٰطِ
ٱلسَّوِيِّ
وَمَنِ
ٱهۡتَدَىٰ
١٣٥
Diles [¡Oh, Mujámmad!]: “Todos esperan [saber qué ocurrirá]; sigan esperando, que ya sabrán quiénes están en el camino recto y siguen la guía”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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