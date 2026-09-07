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Tá-Há 20:135 قل كل متربص فتربصوا فستعلمون من اصحاب الصراط السوي ومن اهتدى ١٣٥

Página 321 · Juz 16

قُلۡ
كُلّٞ
مُّتَرَبِّصٞ
فَتَرَبَّصُواْۖ
فَسَتَعۡلَمُونَ
مَنۡ
أَصۡحَٰبُ
ٱلصِّرَٰطِ
ٱلسَّوِيِّ
وَمَنِ
ٱهۡتَدَىٰ
١٣٥
Diles [¡Oh, Mujámmad!]: “Todos esperan [saber qué ocurrirá]; sigan esperando, que ya sabrán quiénes están en el camino recto y siguen la guía”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Do not look at the Enjoyment of the Wealthy, be patient in the worship of Allah

Allah, the Exalted, says to His Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, "Do not look at what these people of luxury and their likes and peers have of nice comforts. For verily, it is only short-lived splendor and a feeble bounty, which We ar

Do not look at the Enjoyment of the Wealthy, be patient in the worship of Allah

Allah, the Exalted, says to His Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, "Do not look at wha

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