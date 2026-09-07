Al-Anbiyá 21:1 اقترب للناس حسابهم وهم في غفلة معرضون ١
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ٱقۡتَرَبَ
لِلنَّاسِ
حِسَابُهُمۡ
وَهُمۡ
فِي
غَفۡلَةٖ
مُّعۡرِضُونَ
١
Se aproxima la hora en que la gente deberá comparecer [ante Dios para ser juzgada], sin embargo se muestran indiferentes, lejanos.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Which was revealed in Makkah
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Which was revealed in Makkah
The Virtues of Surat Al-Anbiya'
Al-Bukhari recorded that `Abdur-Rahman bin Yazid said that `Abdullah said, "Banu Isra'il, A…