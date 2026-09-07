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Al-Anbiyá 21:1 اقترب للناس حسابهم وهم في غفلة معرضون ١

Página 322 · Juz 17

ٱقۡتَرَبَ
لِلنَّاسِ
حِسَابُهُمۡ
وَهُمۡ
فِي
غَفۡلَةٖ
مُّعۡرِضُونَ
١
Se aproxima la hora en que la gente deberá comparecer [ante Dios para ser juzgada], sin embargo se muestran indiferentes, lejanos.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Virtues of Surat Al-Anbiya'

Al-Bukhari recorded that `Abdur-Rahman bin Yazid said that `Abdullah said, "Banu Isra'il, Al-Kahf, Maryam, Ta Ha and Al-Anbiya' - they are among the earliest and most beautiful Surahs and they are my treasure."

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الر

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Virtues of Surat Al-Anbiya'

Al-Bukhari recorded that `Abdur-Rahman bin Yazid said that `Abdullah said, "Banu Isra'il, A

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Notes placeholders