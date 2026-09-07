Al-Anbiyá 21:4 قال ربي يعلم القول في السماء والارض وهو السميع العليم ٤
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قَالَ
رَبِّي
يَعۡلَمُ
ٱلۡقَوۡلَ
فِي
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِۖ
وَهُوَ
ٱلسَّمِيعُ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
٤
Diles [¡Oh, Mujámmad!]: “Mi Señor bien sabe todo lo que se dice en el cielo y en la Tierra. Él todo lo oye, todo lo sabe”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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