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Al-Anbiyá 21:4 قال ربي يعلم القول في السماء والارض وهو السميع العليم ٤

Página 322 · Juz 17

قَالَ
رَبِّي
يَعۡلَمُ
ٱلۡقَوۡلَ
فِي
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِۖ
وَهُوَ
ٱلسَّمِيعُ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
٤
Diles [¡Oh, Mujámmad!]: “Mi Señor bien sabe todo lo que se dice en el cielo y en la Tierra. Él todo lo oye, todo lo sabe”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Virtues of Surat Al-Anbiya'

Al-Bukhari recorded that `Abdur-Rahman bin Yazid said that `Abdullah said, "Banu Isra'il, Al-Kahf, Maryam, Ta Ha and Al-Anbiya' - they are among the earliest and most beautiful Surahs and they are my treasure."

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الر

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Virtues of Surat Al-Anbiya'

Al-Bukhari recorded that `Abdur-Rahman bin Yazid said that `Abdullah said, "Banu Isra'il, A

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Notes placeholders