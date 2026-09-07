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Al-Anbiyá 21:2 ما ياتيهم من ذكر من ربهم محدث الا استمعوه وهم يلعبون ٢

Página 322 · Juz 17

مَا
يَأۡتِيهِم
مِّن
ذِكۡرٖ
مِّن
رَّبِّهِم
مُّحۡدَثٍ
إِلَّا
ٱسۡتَمَعُوهُ
وَهُمۡ
يَلۡعَبُونَ
٢
Siempre que les llega de su Señor una nueva revelación, la escuchan y la toman a broma,
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Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Virtues of Surat Al-Anbiya'

Al-Bukhari recorded that `Abdur-Rahman bin Yazid said that `Abdullah said, "Banu Isra'il, Al-Kahf, Maryam, Ta Ha and Al-Anbiya' - they are among the earliest and most beautiful Surahs and they are my treasure."

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الر

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Virtues of Surat Al-Anbiya'

Al-Bukhari recorded that `Abdur-Rahman bin Yazid said that `Abdullah said, "Banu Isra'il, A

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Notes placeholders