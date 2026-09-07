Al-Anbiyá 21:2 ما ياتيهم من ذكر من ربهم محدث الا استمعوه وهم يلعبون ٢
Página 322 · Juz 17
مَا
يَأۡتِيهِم
مِّن
ذِكۡرٖ
مِّن
رَّبِّهِم
مُّحۡدَثٍ
إِلَّا
ٱسۡتَمَعُوهُ
وَهُمۡ
يَلۡعَبُونَ
٢
Siempre que les llega de su Señor una nueva revelación, la escuchan y la toman a broma,
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Which was revealed in Makkah
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Which was revealed in Makkah
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