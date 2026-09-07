Al-Anbiyá 21:3 لاهية قلوبهم واسروا النجوى الذين ظلموا هل هاذا الا بشر مثلكم افتاتون السحر وانتم تبصرون ٣
Página 322 · Juz 17
لَاهِيَةٗ
قُلُوبُهُمۡۗ
وَأَسَرُّواْ
ٱلنَّجۡوَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْ
هَلۡ
هَٰذَآ
إِلَّا
بَشَرٞ
مِّثۡلُكُمۡۖ
أَفَتَأۡتُونَ
ٱلسِّحۡرَ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تُبۡصِرُونَ
٣
con sus corazones distraídos. Los injustos dicen entre sí en secreto: “[Mujámmad] no es más que un mortal al igual que nosotros. [Y recriminando a los que lo escuchaban dicen:] ¿Cómo aceptan ser cautivados por la magia de sus palabras si saben [que es un farsante]?”
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Virtues of Surat Al-Anbiya'
Al-Bukhari recorded that `Abdur-Rahman bin Yazid said that `Abdullah said, "Banu Isra'il, Al-Kahf, Maryam, Ta Ha and Al-Anbiya' - they are among the earliest and most beautiful Surahs and they are my treasure."
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الر…
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Virtues of Surat Al-Anbiya'
Al-Bukhari recorded that `Abdur-Rahman bin Yazid said that `Abdullah said, "Banu Isra'il, A…