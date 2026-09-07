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Tá-Há 20:117 فقلنا يا ادم ان هاذا عدو لك ولزوجك فلا يخرجنكما من الجنة فتشقى ١١٧

Página 320 · Juz 16

فَقُلۡنَا
يَٰٓـَٔادَمُ
إِنَّ
هَٰذَا
عَدُوّٞ
لَّكَ
وَلِزَوۡجِكَ
فَلَا
يُخۡرِجَنَّكُمَا
مِنَ
ٱلۡجَنَّةِ
فَتَشۡقَىٰٓ
١١٧
Dije: “¡Oh, Adán! Este [el demonio] es un enemigo para ti y para tu esposa; que no los haga expulsar del Paraíso pues serás un desdichado.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Adam and Iblis

Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forgot it (Nasiya)." `Ali bin Abi Talhah reported the same from Ibn `Abbas. Mujahid and Al-Hasan said that he forgot means, "He abandoned it." Concerning

The Story of Adam and Iblis

Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forg

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