Tá-Há 20:126 قال كذالك اتتك اياتنا فنسيتها وكذالك اليوم تنسى ١٢٦
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قَالَ
كَذَٰلِكَ
أَتَتۡكَ
ءَايَٰتُنَا
فَنَسِيتَهَاۖ
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
ٱلۡيَوۡمَ
تُنسَىٰ
١٢٦
Dirá [Dios]: “Así como cuando te llegaron Mis signos los ignoraste, hoy tú serás ignorado”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors
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The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors
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