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Tá-Há 20:127 وكذالك نجزي من اسرف ولم يومن بايات ربه ولعذاب الاخرة اشد وابقى ١٢٧

Página 321 · Juz 16

وَكَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
مَنۡ
أَسۡرَفَ
وَلَمۡ
يُؤۡمِنۢ
بِـَٔايَٰتِ
رَبِّهِۦۚ
وَلَعَذَابُ
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
أَشَدُّ
وَأَبۡقَىٰٓ
١٢٧
Así voy a retribuir a quienes se extralimitaron y no creyeron en los signos de su Señor. Pero el castigo de la otra vida será aún más severo y duradero.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Severe Torment for Him Who transgresses beyond bounds

Allah says: `Thus We do requite those who transgress beyond bounds and believe the Ayat of Allah in this world and in the Hereafter.'

لَّهُمْ عَذَابٌ فِى الْحَيَوةِ الدُّنْيَا وَلَعَذَابُ الاٌّخِرَةِ أَشَقُّ وَمَا لَهُم مِّنَ اللَّهِ مِن وَاقٍ

(For

Severe Torment for Him Who transgresses beyond bounds

Allah says: `Thus We do requite those who transgress beyond bounds and believe the Ayat of Allah

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