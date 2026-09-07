Tá-Há 20:127 وكذالك نجزي من اسرف ولم يومن بايات ربه ولعذاب الاخرة اشد وابقى ١٢٧
Página 321 · Juz 16
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
مَنۡ
أَسۡرَفَ
وَلَمۡ
يُؤۡمِنۢ
بِـَٔايَٰتِ
رَبِّهِۦۚ
وَلَعَذَابُ
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
أَشَدُّ
وَأَبۡقَىٰٓ
١٢٧
Así voy a retribuir a quienes se extralimitaron y no creyeron en los signos de su Señor. Pero el castigo de la otra vida será aún más severo y duradero.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Severe Torment for Him Who transgresses beyond bounds
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لَّهُمْ عَذَابٌ فِى الْحَيَوةِ الدُّنْيَا وَلَعَذَابُ الاٌّخِرَةِ أَشَقُّ وَمَا لَهُم مِّنَ اللَّهِ مِن وَاقٍ
(For…
Severe Torment for Him Who transgresses beyond bounds
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